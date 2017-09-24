Arkansas-Pine Bluff rallies to down Jackson St. 34-27 in OT

JACKSON, Miss. — LeEarl Patterson scored two touchdowns, including the game winner in overtime, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Jackson State 34-27 on Saturday night in the Southwestern Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Jalen Steward sacked Brent Lyles twice during Jackson State's overtime possession with the last one to end the game.

Trailing 27-16 entering the fourth quarter, Patterson scored on a 2-yard run and then converted the 2-point conversion throwing to Kolby McNeal to cut the deficit to three with 13:10 remaining. Jamie Gillan's 33-yard field goal with 15 seconds left finished an 11-play, 56-yard drive to force overtime.

Jackson State outgained Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-2) 295 to 260 in total yards.