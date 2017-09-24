Tigers' Alex Wilson breaks leg on Mauer line drive

Detroit Tigers reliever Alex Wilson broke his right fibula when hit by a 103.8 mph line drive off the bat of Minnesota's Joe Mauer on Saturday night.

Wilson will not need surgery to repair the non-displaced fracture, which should heal in four-to-six weeks.

He fell to the ground after he was hit, got up and attempted a warm-up pitch before leaving the game.

"Honestly, all I thought was that my foot was numb," Wilson said after Detroit's 10-4 loss. "At the time, all I really remember was talking to (second baseman Ian) Kinsler. He was telling me to slow down and take my time. He asked if I was going to throw a pitch, and I said, 'Yeah.' He told me again to take my time. So, I backed off the mound again. I remember toeing the rubber. As soon as I got up on my backside to throw that pitch, I felt a shaky sensation, and when I drove, I felt a pop and the shooting pain."