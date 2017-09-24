Thomas' 2 TDs spark Jacksonville State past Liberty, 31-10

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Roc Thomas ran for two touchdowns and Bryant Horn fired an 80-yard bomb to Trae Barry as Jacksonville State thumped Liberty 31-10 in a non-conference game Saturday night.

The victory was Jacksonville State's third straight over the Flames, including a 48-19 thrashing last year in Lynchburg.

Liberty (3-1) got on the board first after a 12-play drive stalled at the Jacksonville State 11. Alex Probert kicked a 28-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

After trading punts, Horn unleashed the long TD pass to Barry to start a run of 24-straight points by the Gamecocks (2-1).