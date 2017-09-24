Murphy homers in 10th to lift Nationals over Mets

"Tonight was kind of weird," Strasburg added. "Obviously I didn't hit my spot really well on the ground-rule double, but the other ones, that's baseball. That's just kind of how it is. I made a good pitch to Plawecki and perfect single I guess."

Washington tied it in the fifth. Matt Wieters led off with a solo home run into the Nationals bullpen in right off of Harvey.

Matt Albers began the parade of Washington relievers, and Brandon Kintzler, Ryan Madson, Solis and Doolittle followed, allowing one hit and one walk combined. Washington retired 21 of 22 batters before Asdrubal Cabrera walked in the 10th.

"You've got three closers at the back end on your bullpen and that's a tremendous relief when I don't have to (go) left-right, left-right and go through your whole bullpen," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said.

Adam Lind hit a two-run homer to left in the fourth, the 200th home run of his career. The homer was the Nationals' 204th of the season, setting a new franchise season record.

"It was goal I had at the beginning of the year that I'd like to try to accomplish," Lind said of the milestone.

Washington now has 206 home runs on the season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: OF Bryce Harper played in a simulated game. Harper has been on the disabled list with a hyperextended left knee since Aug. 13. Baker said Harper is "very close" to returning. ... OF Brian Goodwin saw action in the simulated game. Goodwin is on the DL with a left groin strain retroactive to Aug. 14. Baker said Goodwin ran and made some turns on the field. ... RHP Shawn Kelley has inflammation in his forearm and is set to be evaluated. It doesn't appear to be related to his previous ulnar collateral ligament injury.

Mets: Manager Terry Collins said RHP Jacob deGrom, whose start was pushed back to Sunday due to a stomach ailment, is good to go. ... OF Michael Conforto, on the DL since Aug. 25 after tearing the posterior capsule in his left shoulder, said it will be about six months before he recovers from surgery and can resume baseball activities.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (15-6, 2.59 ERA) starts Sunday afternoon in the finale of the three-game series and the final meeting of the teams this year.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (15-9, 3.55) looks to win his second straight decision.

By Jeffrey Metallo, The Associated Press