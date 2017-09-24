No. 7 Washington overcomes slow start to beat Colorado 37-10

BOULDER, Colo. — Jordan Miller's two interceptions and Myles Bryant's pick-6 helped the seventh-ranked Washington Huskies overcame a slow start and hand Colorado its first loss, 37-10 on a cold, rainy Saturday night at Folsom Field.

Myles Gaskin rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns for the Huskies (4-0, 1-0), who didn't manhandle Colorado (3-1, 1-1) from the start like they did in a 41-10 rout of Colorado in last year's Pac-12 championship.

That's of little solace to the Buffaloes, whose self-inflicted wounds included a trio interceptions, several fumbled snaps and a too-early slide on third down by quarterback Steven Montez that led to a punt — which was blocked.

"We're giving them the game," Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre complained as he headed to the locker room trailing 10-7 at halftime.

Washington would outscore the Buffs 27-3 after the break, sparked by Quinten Pounds coming down with a 43-yard touchdown pass from Jake Browning between two defenders.

James Stefanou barely cleared the crossbar from 49 yards out to pull Colorado to 17-10 and Trevor Viscaino missed his second field goal attempt of the night later in the third quarter.

Still in it at that point, Montez tried to hit Bryce Bobo on a slant but he never saw Bryant, whose 35-yard interception return for a touchdown gave Washington a two-touchdown cushion.

The Huskies turned it into the blowout so many expected with a 6-yard TD run from Salvon Ahmed and a 57-yard scoring scamper from Gaskin in the fourth quarter before the subs went in.

Miller had two first-half interceptions as the Huskies built a 10-7 lead. His first one led to the go-ahead field goal and his second one came in the end zone with a minute left in the second quarter.

The Huskies fell behind 7-0 when Colorado went 75 yards on its opening drive and capped it with Philip Lindsay's 1-yard TD run .