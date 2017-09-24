President's criticisms incite more protests at NFL games

On Sunday, NFL owners continued issuing statements condemning the president's divisive words and players took part in displays of unity across the league. The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to stay in their locker room for the national anthem before their game against the Chicago Bears.

Sports hasn't been immune from America's deep political rifts, but the president's delving into the NFL protests started by Kaepernick brought new attention.

After the Warriors White House invite was rescinded, the National Hockey League's reigning champion Pittsburgh Penguins announced they did accept a White House invitation from Trump.

In a statement released Sunday morning, the Penguins said they respect the office of the president and "the long tradition of championship team visiting the White House." The Penguins were honoured by Barack Obama after winning the Stanley Cup in 2016 and previously by George H.W. Bush in the early 1990s.

Wading into thorny issues of race and politics, Trump's comments in a Friday night speech in Huntsville, Alabama, and a series of Saturday tweets drew sharp responses from some of the nation's top athletes, with LeBron James calling the president a "bum." Hours later, Major League Baseball saw its first player take a knee during the national anthem.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you'd say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He's fired,'" Trump said to loud applause Friday night at a rally in Huntsville, Alabama, comments he kept echoing over the next two days.

"If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!" the president said in a Sunday morning tweet.

Trump also mocked the league's crackdown on illegal hits, suggesting the league had softened because of its safety initiatives, which stem from an increased awareness of the devastating effects of repeated hits to the head.

The league and its players, often at odds, have been united in condemning the president's criticisms, with commissioner Roger Goodell saying Saturday that "divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin defended Trump's attacks Sunday, saying on ABC's "This Week" that the president thinks "owners should have a rule that players should have to stand in respect for the national anthem." Mnuchin added that "they can do free speech on their own time."

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who's been a strong supporter of the president, expressed "deep disappointment" with Trump on Sunday.

