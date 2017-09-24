QB Kenny Hill, running game push TCU into title races

STILLWATER, Okla. — Quarterback Kenny Hill and TCU's offence struggled at the end of last season, looking nothing like the juggernaut that had turned the Horned Frogs into a Big 12 power in recent years.

The old TCU is back. The 16th-ranked Horned Frogs used Hill's efficient effort and a balanced attack to knock off No. 6 Oklahoma State 44-31 on Saturday. TCU rushed for 238 yards and passed for 228 against the sixth-ranked Cowboys to put its mark on the conference and national championship races.

Hill has been outstanding, if unspectacular. Against Oklahoma State, he completed 22 of 33 passes for 228 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He has completed 73 per cent of his passes this season and has thrown nine touchdown passes and just three interceptions. His passer rating is 162.2, up from 129.2 last season. He says he is confident and understands what his team needs.

