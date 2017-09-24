Howard's 19-yard TD in OT leads Bears over Steelers 23-17

CHICAGO — Jordan Howard scored on a 19-yard run in overtime to lead the Chicago Bears to a 23-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Howard's winning score came two plays after Tarik Cohen broke off what appeared to be an electric 73-yard touchdown run. He was ruled out at the Pittsburgh 37, but Howard took over from there and the Bears came away with a surprising victory.

Howard had 138 of Chicago's 220 yards rushing, making up for a lacklustre performance by quarterback Mike Glennon.

The Steelers (2-1) stayed off the sideline for the national anthem in the wake of President Donald Trump's comments that players who kneel in protest should be fired, though left tackle Alejandro Villanueva — an Army veteran — stood near the tunnel with his hand over his heart.