Hardy's crowd-pleasing HR lifts Orioles past Rays 9-4

He followed the initial standing ovation with a groundout, but gave the crowd something to yell about in the fourth, when he ripped a two-run homer off Chris Archer (9-12) to give Baltimore a 6-4 lead.

The fans cheered as he rounded the bases and remained on their feet until Hardy finally acknowledged their request for a curtain call by emerging from the dugout and raising his helmet toward the sky.

"Manny (Machado) shoved me out there. I didn't really have a choice," Hardy said. "Another cool moment. Today is a day that I'll always remember, for sure."

Even the Rays appreciated the moment.

"It's just amazing how that kind of works out. He comes up and hits a home run," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. "It wasn't good for us but it's good to see good things happen to good players."

Hardy added a single in the sixth and scored ahead of Sisco, who made it 8-4 with his second big league homer.

Whether Hardy returns next year, on the Orioles or some other team, is up in the air.

"I'm going to see what my options are if I have any at all, and then we'll kind of go from there," he said. "As of right now, I still feel like I can play."

Kevin Kiermaier and Jesus Sucre homered for the Rays, who trail Minnesota for the final AL wild card by six games with six to play.

It's been a miserable September for Archer, who's lost all five of his starts and gotten past the fourth inning in only one of them.

"I have a pretty bad taste in my mouth right now," he said.

Right-hander Chris Tillman started for the Orioles in place of Dylan Bundy, who was a late scratch with a left hamstring strain and is likely done for the season. Tillman allowed four runs and six hits in four innings, a stint too short to enable him to earn his first victory in 18 starts since May 7.

Mychal Givens (8-1) got five outs for the win.

After Kiermaier homered on the game's first pitch , Baltimore answered with a four-run first. The key hit was a two-run double by Adam Jones, who left in fourth inning with what the team described as "general leg soreness."

Tampa Bay pulled even in the second when Brad Miller hit an RBI single and Sucre followed with his seventh homer.

"A big home run there, but after that we just couldn't get anything else going," Cash said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: 3B Evan Longoria and RF Steven Souza were both given the day off.

Orioles: SS Beckham was out with a right hamstring strain, an injury that occurred in the ninth inning of Saturday's game.

UP NEXT

Rays: After taking Monday off, Tampa Bay sends lefty Blake Snell (4-6, 4.01 ERA) up against the host Yankees on Tuesday night.

Orioles: Following a day off Monday, Baltimore calls upon Kevin Gausman (11-10. 4.61 ERA) in the opener of a two-game interleague series in Pittsburgh.

By David Ginsburg, The Associated Press