Brady wins another in final seconds, 36-33 over Texans

With Houston trailing 7-3 after an early Brady touchdown pass to Gronkowski, the Texans' defence handed Watson great field position on the Patriots 44. The rookie responded with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Bruce Ellington.

Watson got caught trying to do too much a few drives later and paid for it when Stephon Gilmore intercepted his pass intended for DeAndre Hopkins and returned it 39 yards to the Houston 12. Brady took the lead back two plays later when he hit a wide-open Chris Hogan across the middle for a 7-yard score.

It was 14-13 when Whitney Mercilus got free around the end and sacked Brady from the blind side. The ball popped free on the hit and it was picked up and returned 22 yards by Jadeveon Clowney for a touchdown.

But the Patriots responded again late in the half when Brady found Hogan wide open again for a 47-yard touchdown.

CLOWNEY'S BIG DAY

Clowney had two sacks along with his fumble return. He became the third player in Texans history with two sacks and a fumble return for a touchdown in a game, joining Mario Williams and J.J. Watt.

The two sacks also matched a career high for Clowney.

ANTHEM PROTESTS

About 30 Patriots players knelt or locked arms during the national anthem in response to criticism President Donald Trump levied against Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players and teams over the weekend. Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who's been a strong supporter of the president, expressed "deep disappointment" with Trump in a statement. Texans owner Robert McNair also called the president's comments "divisive."

INJURIES

Texans: Safety Andre Hal was shaken up in a collision with Amendola late in the fourth quarter.

Patriots: Tight end Jacob Hollister limped off the field early in the third quarter after a hard hit from Johnathan Joseph.

UP NEXT

The Texans return home for an AFC South matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

New England hosts the Carolina Panthers.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Kyle Hightower, The Associated Press