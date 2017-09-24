QMJHL Roundup: Titan down Wildcats 7-4

BATHURST, N.B. — Justin Ducharme scored twice as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan downed the Moncton Wildcats 7-4 on Sunday afternoon in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Ducharme knocked in the game-winning goal for the Titan (1-0-1) at 5:41 of the third period.

Felix Meunier, Domenic Malatesta, Samuel L'Italien, Jeffrey Truchon-Viel and Liam Murphy supplied the rest of the offence for Acadie-Bathurst.

Anderson MacDonald struck twice with Nicholas Welsh and Jaxon Bellamy also chipping in for the Wildcats (1-1-0).