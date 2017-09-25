Villarreal fires coach Escriba 6 rounds into La Liga

VILLARREAL, Spain — Villarreal fired coach Fran Escriba after the team's poor start in the Spanish league and replaced him with B team coach Javi Calleja on Monday.

The moves came a day after a 4-0 loss at Getafe, Villarreal's third defeat in six league games. Villarreal was 14th in the 20-team standings.

Villarreal opened with two losses but appeared to be recovering with two wins and a draw. It also won its opening Europa League game, against Astana. It plays its second Europa match on Thursday at Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The 39-year-old Calleja is a former striker who has been coaching Villarreal's youth squads for six seasons. He played seven seasons for Villarreal, including when the club made it to the semifinals of the Champions League in 2006.