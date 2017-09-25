Tough start does nothing to dampen enthusiasm surrounding Kitchener Rangers

"Games are won and lost through discipline and through having good special teams. I'm really disappointed at the number of power plays we gave up this evening."

"We're striving as a coaching staff to get these guys to buy into being the most disciplined team in the league. I'm glad that this happened in Game 1 and not Game 60. But, we'll learn from this and we'll be better."

Goaltender Luke Richardson, who got the start for the Rangers, had a solid outing. In addition to two power play markers and the empty-netter, the Rangers twice left Firebird scorers unchecked on his doorstep. All told, Richardson made 34 saves.

Left winger Adam Mascherin continued his stellar play from last season when he led the Rangers with 100 points and was named the team's most valuable player. He scored his first goal of the season early in the second period to give the home side a 2-1 advantage at the time. The teams traded goals during the balance of the period to give Kitchener a 3-2 edge heading into the final frame.

Despite the loss, Rangers fans have a lot to look forward to this coming season based on McKee's comments earlier in the day.

"We're excited. We have a lot of returning players. We made our trades before the deadline last year because we had a vision of wanting to give our younger players more experience for the rest of the season and throughout the playoffs."

"We think guys like Vallati (Giovanni — defenceman), Damiani (Riley — centre), Guest (Eric — centre) and Garreffa (Joseph — right wing) and a few others are ready to take their game to the next level."

McKee also believes European centres Adam Liska (Slovakia) and Rickard Hugg (Sweden) will fit in nicely to the lineup, possibly even in the top six up front.

Thus far, the Rangers have been without the services of local product Logan Stanley, who adds substantial size (six-foot-one, 240 pounds) to the defence corps. Stanley, a native of Waterloo, was acquired in an off-season trade from the Windsor Spitfires and was a first-round draft choice (No. 18 overall) in the 2016 NHL draft.

"Logan is getting an extended look by Winnipeg and I'm almost hesitant to comment because I want Logan to chase his dreams and make their team. That's part of what we do here," said McKee.

"But if he does come back here, it'll be a great addition with both his size and his aggressive style of play. In the short time he was with us, I really noticed how skilful he was with the puck and how good his vision was.

"If he returns, he has the potential to be one of the top defencemen in the league this year."

After Friday's loss, the Rangers bounced back with a 3-1 victory in Sarnia and will return home this Friday to host Owen Sound after a Thursday night contest in Windsor.