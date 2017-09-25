Wally Uihlein to retire after 41 years at Acushnet

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. — Wally Uihlein, one of the most influential executives in the golf equipment industry, is retiring at the end of the year after 41 years at the parent company of Titleist.

Uihlein, the president and chief executive officer, has told the board at Acushnet Holdings Corp. that he will step down effective Jan. 1.

He joined Acushnet in 1976 as a regional sales representative in its Titleist Golf Division and has been the company's senior golf executive since 1995. Among the Acushnet brands are Titleist, FootJoy, Vokey Design and Scotty Cameron. The company is best known for Titleist being the top golf ball on professional tours for more than a half-century.

Acushnet says David Maher, the chief operating officer, will succeed Uihlein as president and CEO. It announced the moves Monday.