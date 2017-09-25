USOC leader: Athletes have right to express themselves

PARK CITY, Utah — The leader of the American Olympic movement says the U.S. Olympic Committee recognizes the right of athletes to express themselves at the Games, even though Olympic rules forbid political protests.

The comments came Monday, in the wake of shows of solidarity among NFL players who were angered by President Donald Trump's stance on kneeling during the national anthem.

Last year, the USOC honoured Tommie Smith and John Carlos , whose raised-fist salute during "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 1968 Olympics stands as one of the seminal moments in sports protests.

National anthems are played at the Olympics to honour the winners of events.