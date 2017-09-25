NASCAR XFINITY Pole Winners

1. Kyle Busch, 7
2. Joey Logano, 3
3. Kyle Benjamin, 2
3. Kyle Larson, 2
5. Justin Allgaier, 1
5. Christopher Bell, 1
5. William Byron, 1
5. Austin Cindric, 1
5. Denny Hamlin, 1
5. Daniel Hemric, 1
5. Sam Hornish Jr., 1
5. Brandon Jones, 1
5. Erik Jones, 1
5. Blake Koch, 1
5. Brennan Poole, 1
5. Ryan Preece, 1
5. Elliott Sadler, 1
By The Associated Press
