Raptors: Tweaks over wholesale changes

DeRozan and Kyle Lowry, who signed a three-year deal worth US$100 million in the off-season, anchor a core that remains largely intact. Toronto's key additions include sharp-shooter CJ Miles (trade), and rookie OG Anunoby (draft). Gone are Canadian point guard Cory Joseph and gritty forward P.J. Tucker.

This camp marks a first for DeRozan, Lowry and Serge Ibaka, who had just a couple games together last season before heading into the playoffs. Ibaka was acquired in a trade while Lowry was sitting out 21 games after surgery on his wrist.

"It's going to be big," DeRozan said. "It was tough when we made the trade last year ... we're trying to get things going, the trade happens, we've just got to jump right in and play. Kyle gets back and we've got to try and figure out how to play with a whole new starting lineup — it was tough.

"This time around, being able to really lock in from ground zero and understand step by step how we're going to play, how we're going to execute, really building that chemistry ... everything plays big in this training camp and this pre-season."

One theme has remained a constant through the Raptors' past few training camps: no respect.

Several media outlets predicted the Raptors will plummet down the Eastern Conference standings this season, and Casey and his players have taken the criticism to heart.

DeRozan said he takes "that to the gym with me."

Casey said "I love it."

"I love the fact they slight us," the coach said. "We should be playing with a chip on our shoulder, we're that little team up north that they don't respect and we've got to earn that, get it back again. We did it last year."

Casey acknowledged that somehow solving the Cavaliers, who've dispatched Toronto in the playoffs the past two seasons, would go a long way toward changing that dialogue.

"It's not about regular season, it's about us pushing through in the playoffs and getting over Cleveland," he said. "That's who’s been our nemesis the last couple of years."

The Raptors play the Los Angeles Clippers in exhibition games in Honolulu on Sunday and Oct. 4, and are back at the Air Canada Centre on to host Detroit in a pre-season game on Oct. 10.

Toronto opens the regular season at home on Oct. 19 against the Chicago Bulls.

By Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press