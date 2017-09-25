Hawks beat Warriors 71-24 in battle of unbeaten football teams

The major benefactor of having a little more space between the tackles was running back Levondre Gordon, who had more than 100 yards rushing on the day including 90 by halftime. He gave much of the credit to his offensive line.

"Our O line is definitely underrated. They go by their motto of The Mushroom Society because they fly under the radar and basically go unnoticed by outsiders," said Gordon. "And yet we've had one of the top rushing teams in the country for the past couple of years."

Laurier dominated the second half of the game, posting a 71-24 final score.

Despite what the scoreboard said, Gordon still had praise for Waterloo.

"They may have beaten some easier teams in the beginning, but when we saw that they beat Carleton up in Ottawa, we knew we couldn't take them lightly, and we didn't."

For Warriors boss Chris Bertoia, the big "D" in all this wasn't standing for "defence," it was "discipline".

"We have to learn from our mistakes today, and the biggest thing is discipline," he said in his post-game comments outside the Warriors locker room.

UW was hit with several unnecessary roughness penalties in the first half that didn't help their cause. They were also hurt by an illegal blocking penalty that negated a 35-yard run by Waterloo's other platooning quarterback, freshman Tre Ford, that stole away some much-needed momentum.

"We made some selfish plays. Some of them were retaliatory, and that's not what we do here." said Bertoia. "We talked about it in the dressing room right after the game."

"But we'll get back at it tomorrow and fix some of those things … and fix the discipline issue."

Both teams will be at home next week. Game time is 1 p.m.

The Warriors (4-1) will host the Guelph Gryphons who lost to McMaster 29-9 this week, while the Golden Hawks (4-0) will take on the undefeated Western Mustangs in a rematch of last year's Yates Cup final — a game the Hawks won in dramatic fashion with a furious fourth-quarter comeback in London.

The game is also part of WLU's Homecoming Weekend.

"It's gonna be a great game," said Gordon, smiling in anticipation. "Both teams are going to come out swinging and we'll see what happens."