Hawks beat Warriors 71-24 in battle of unbeaten football teams

For nearly two full quarters, the Battle of Waterloo between the defending Yates Cup champions, the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks, and the upstart Waterloo Warriors appeared to be as advertised.
The unbeaten Hawks, ranked fifth in the country going in, held a slim margin, 19-15, over the similarly unblemished and No. 9-ranked Warriors with a few minutes remaining until halftime.
Then the Purple and Gold of head coach Michael Faulds showed why they are such a dangerous team again this year, and clearly a threat to make noise on a national level as this season moves forward.
Every football coach dreams of executing in all three aspects of the game — offence, defence and special teams — and that's exactly what the Golden Hawks did in those last few minutes of the second quarter.
After Warriors quarterback Lucas McConnell hit wide receiver Richmond Nketiah for a touchdown to cut Laurier's lead to 19-15, WLU got down to some serious business. It began with their most effective offensive march of the game beginning on their own 34-yard line and ending with 230-pound running back Osayi Iginuan plunging in for the score from three yards out. Nathan Mesher's extra point put them ahead 26-15 with 27 seconds left on the clock.
Phase two (the defence) then chipped in for the Hawks, forcing their crosstown rivals to punt just before time ran out. That's when phase three (special teams) kicked in, and last year's OUA special teams all-star Kurleigh Gittens took over.
Gittens gathered in the kick and, after a couple of nifty moves, raced 65 yards to pay dirt. And just like that, the game went in an entirely different direction. Instead of being down by four points at half and creating some semblance of doubt in the minds of WLU, the Black and Gold was staring an 18-point deficit square in the face.
It was a big day for the Hawks and a big play for Gittens, who had been recording double-digit catch totals in the last few weeks but was being held in check by Waterloo's coverage until he broke the game open on special team.
"What happened when they decided to double on Kurleigh is two things," said Faulds after the game. "First of all, it opened up running room inside for us, and it also allowed some of our other receivers to step up and do their thing."
"And Michael (quarterback Michael Knevel) did a good job of finding those guys when he needed to."
The major benefactor of having a little more space between the tackles was running back Levondre Gordon, who had more than 100 yards rushing on the day including 90 by halftime. He gave much of the credit to his offensive line.
"Our O line is definitely underrated. They go by their motto of The Mushroom Society because they fly under the radar and basically go unnoticed by outsiders," said Gordon. "And yet we've had one of the top rushing teams in the country for the past couple of years."
Laurier dominated the second half of the game, posting a 71-24 final score.
Despite what the scoreboard said, Gordon still had praise for Waterloo.
"They may have beaten some easier teams in the beginning, but when we saw that they beat Carleton up in Ottawa, we knew we couldn't take them lightly, and we didn't."
For Warriors boss Chris Bertoia, the big "D" in all this wasn't standing for "defence," it was "discipline".
"We have to learn from our mistakes today, and the biggest thing is discipline," he said in his post-game comments outside the Warriors locker room.
UW was hit with several unnecessary roughness penalties in the first half that didn't help their cause. They were also hurt by an illegal blocking penalty that negated a 35-yard run by Waterloo's other platooning quarterback, freshman Tre Ford, that stole away some much-needed momentum.
"We made some selfish plays. Some of them were retaliatory, and that's not what we do here." said Bertoia. "We talked about it in the dressing room right after the game."
"But we'll get back at it tomorrow and fix some of those things … and fix the discipline issue."
Both teams will be at home next week. Game time is 1 p.m.
The Warriors (4-1) will host the Guelph Gryphons who lost to McMaster 29-9 this week, while the Golden Hawks (4-0) will take on the undefeated Western Mustangs in a rematch of last year's Yates Cup final — a game the Hawks won in dramatic fashion with a furious fourth-quarter comeback in London.
The game is also part of WLU's Homecoming Weekend.
"It's gonna be a great game," said Gordon, smiling in anticipation. "Both teams are going to come out swinging and we'll see what happens."
