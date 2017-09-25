NHL '17: Penguins, Capitals losses make East wide open

Some things to watch in the Eastern Conference this season:

YOUTH IS SERVED

Matthews is only 20, but now there's a whole new crop of potential teenage stars, including the New Jersey Devils' No. 1 pick , Nico Hischier, and the Philadelphia Flyers' No. 2 pick, Nolan Patrick. The Swiss-born Hischier turned heads with some big-time plays in the preseason and in the process ratcheted up expectations.

PRICE IS RIGHT

The Canadiens lost defenceman Andrei Markov and winger Alexander Radulov and traded their top defensive prospect for forward Jonathan Drouin. Montreal probably should make the playoffs despite all the changes because of goaltender Carey Price, who won the Hart and Vezina Trophies in 2014-15 and missed most of the 2015-16 season with a knee injury.

"He is the best goalie in the NHL," Drouin said. "He's proved it for a lot of years now."

Price has some competition in Columbus' Sergei Bobrovsky and Washington's Braden Holtby, the past two Vezina winners. The play of those three and Pittsburgh's Matt Murray will likely determine the order of finish in the East.

C'MON, CROSBY

After leading the league with 44 goals in the regular season and the playoffs with 27 assists, there's no doubting Crosby has another MVP season in him. Teammates and opponents always expect him to sharpen another skill, though he could just keep scoring goals better than anyone else.

"He was always, I think, a passer a little more — always looking for other guys," Fleury said. "But he doesn't have a crazy hard shot. It's just how quick the release is. He's skating, he's looking around and the shot comes (from) any angle. His backhand is good too, probably as hard as anybody."

BRIGHT LIGHTS ON BIG CITY

The Rangers added Shattenkirk, re-signed Brendan Smith and traded Derek Stepan to retool while goaltender Henrik Lundqvist is still in his prime. Across town, the Islanders are hoping to re-sign captain John Tavares before he can become a free agent next summer New York is where it's at, and there's no shortage of drama.

SUNRISE REDUX

Florida Panthers general manager Dale Tallon has gone to great lengths to undo some of the moves made in the summer of 2016 when he was shifted out of a position of power. Defenceman Jason Demers and forward Reilly Smith are gone, Bob Boughner is the new coach and big things are expected in South Florida.

"We've got to go in one direction and never look back," winger Jonathan Huberdeau said. "That's what we want to do, and Dale Tallon knows that. We want to build something with Bob and we'll see what's going to happen."

___

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/SWhyno

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

By Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press