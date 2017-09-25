Rutgers loses cornerback Austin for season with knee injury

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers has lost top cornerback Blessuan Austin for the season with a knee injury.

Coach Chris Ash announced Monday that Austin tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the second half of Saturday's 27-16 loss in Nebraska.

Ash called the injury a blow for the Scarlet Knights (1-3, 0-1 Big Ten). The junior had started in each of his three seasons. He earned honourable mention in the conference's awards after last season.

Damon Hayes is expected to replace Austin in the lineup.