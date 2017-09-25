Addition of Howard gives Hornets reason to believe

Clifford, who coached Howard in Orlando, said the big man is good at sealing off a defender down low after setting a screen and that Batum is an exceptional passer who can get him the ball in great position to score. The hope is that the Batum-Howard combination takes some of the scoring burden off point guard Kemba Walker, who is coming off his first All-Star game appearance after averaging a career-high 23.2 points per game last season.

The 6-foot-11, 265-pound Howard also gives owner Michael Jordan's team some star power they haven't had since the days of Muggsy Bogues, Larry Johnson and Alonzo Mourning.

When asked if this is Charlotte's version of the "big three," Howard paused and let out a laugh.

"We're the big 13," Howard said. "Me, Kemba and Nic is a good lineup but everybody on our team is important. I can't stress enough it's going to take each and every one of us to win."

Clifford agrees.

He said the team's bench play will be one of the keys to the season. Howard's addition means Zeller, a two-year starter, moves back to the second team and will see action along with Frank Kaminsky, Michael Carter-Williams, rookie Malik Monk and Jeremy Lamb, who Clifford said has improved immensely in the off-season and could be on the verge of a big season.

Walker said the Hornets' short-term goal is to earn home-court advantage in the playoffs.

Howard took it several steps further, saying he's convinced the Hornets have the talent to win it all.

"We do," Howard said. "... Are we the most talented team in the NBA? People would probably say no, we're not. But we have a lot of guys who work and a championship attitude. That's really where it starts."

Howard didn't discuss his personal goals this season, but Batum said he's confident the 13-year NBA veteran will be an All-Star again after reporting to training camp in outstanding physical shape.

For Clifford, Howard is a rim protector he hasn't had at centre before in Charlotte

"I know he's still an elite basket protector and an elite shot blocker," Clifford said. "And people forget he is one of the more efficient players in the league offensively. And he puts Cody into a (backup) role that he can excel in."

NOTES: Clifford said backup point guard Michael Carter-Williams is still battling back from a knee procedure and won't be ready for the start of training camp. It's unclear if he'll be ready for the regular season. ... Monk missed all of summer league play with an ankle injury, but is on his way back and could be ready for the opener. ... Walker has been completely cleared to practice after an off-season knee procedure and is 100 per cent healthy, per Clifford.

By Steve Reed, The Associated Press