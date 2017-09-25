Spurs stand pat as league improves around them

Popovich was among those who believed Warriors centre Zaza Pachulia intentionally slid his foot under Leonard as he shot a 3-pointer, but Leonard doesn't think about it. The All-Star forward also hasn't considered what could have been if was not injured against the Warriors.

"I don't live life with regrets," Leonard said.

Leonard sat out two and a half weeks following the season to recover from the injury before returning to the regimented off-season workouts that have helped him become one of the league's best two-way players. He averaged a career-high 25.5 points per game last season and was named to his third All-NBA Defensive Team.

In addition to working on his 3-point shot and drives, Leonard is attempting to develop his leadership.

"It's a lot of everything," Leonard said. "Just everything from talking to showing actions to just talking to coaches more, too. It's not even just player-wise. It's overall just trying to get better."

The Spurs will need that added leadership.

Even with veterans like Ginobili, Tony Parker and Pau Gasol returning, San Antonio will still have one of its youngest rosters under Popovich.

Second-year players Murray, Bertans and Forbes are expected to get significant playing time this season, as will White, who was selected with the 29th pick out of Colorado.

"I hate to praise all the young players too much this early in the season," Popovich said. "I like to let them show some things and earn some minutes but we've had an open gym and they've all been here working very hard."

Murray is in line to start at point guard as Parker continues to rehabilitate from a ruptured left quadriceps tendon he suffered May 8 in the second round of the playoffs.

Parker was expected to miss eight to 10 months, but now expects to be back in mid-to-late November. After being unable to move for three weeks following surgery, Parker could bend his knee after two months and has steadily blown past every rehabilitation projection. Parker is cleared to participate in all activities, but doctors want him to avoid full contact until he strengthens his leg further.

"When I come back, I want to come back like the way I was playing during the playoffs and not come back and you miss three games and play one game and miss three games," Parker said. "I want to come back and I'm back, you know."

Parker's return will be a significant addition for a team that didn't do much this off-season, even if they tried to.

Aldridge and Danny Green were the subject of trade rumours as the team purportedly sought to add Paul or Irving. Aldridge said he was not upset about the proposed trades, but the 12-year veteran admitted he has been frustrated with his role on the Spurs.

"It was a probably a little bit of frustration at one point on my end because I felt like I wasn't really fitting into the system as well as I could and I wasn't helping to the level I felt like I could," Aldridge said. "But with any relationship, it's work. I talked to Pop and the staff and R.C. (Buford, Spurs general manager) and I feel like we've all tried to be better at it this year. Hopefully things go better."

Aldridge has averaged 18.0 and 17.3 points in two seasons with San Antonio, which are his lowest totals since 2010.

Popovich acknowledged Aldridge's frustrations and wants to help the 6-foot-11 forward prosper with the Spurs.

"His concerns are totally legitimate," Popovich said. "We've talked about what we can do to make him more comfortable and to make our team better. But, having said that, I think we're mostly talking about offence. Defence, he was fantastic for us. I thought it was one of his better defensive years in his career.

"Now we've got to help him out a little bit more so he's comfortable in his own space offensively and I haven't done a very good job with that."

By Raul Dominguez, The Associated Press