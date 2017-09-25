Houston's Watson impresses in 2nd NFL start

HOUSTON — The Texans couldn't close out their game against New England, but Houston is encouraged by the marked improvement of rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson in his second NFL start.

Watson threw for 301 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and ran for 41 yards in Houston's 36-33 loss to New England on Sunday.

"Each rep, each snap I take in practice, meetings on the game field is always a rep I try to get better at and try to get some experience," he said. "Just continue that each and every week."

Watson started the season backing up Tom Savage, but took over at halftime of Houston's season opener when Savage struggled against the Jaguars.

The 12th overall pick in the draft has looked increasingly comfortable leading the offence as he's gained more experience.

"He does a lot of things well for a young player," coach Bill O'Brien said. "He's a very smart player. It would be hard for me to tell you he did this thing better than others. The key for Deshaun is now building on it."

He'll have a chance to do that on Sunday as the Texans (1-2) return to AFC South play when they host Tennessee (2-1) in the first of three straight home games.

O'Brien has been impressed with Watson's ability to adjust quickly when problems arise and that he doesn't make the same mistake twice.

"His first two starts on the road, he's played pretty well," O'Brien said. "So now it's, OK, what do I need to do to get ready for another really good team, obviously, and a new defence and a Dick LeBeau-designed defence — which is something he's never seen before. So, he just needs to take each week as a new week and a new challenge."

Watson is the most mobile quarterback the Texans have ever had, and his teammates rave about his ability to extend plays with his feet.