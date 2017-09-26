Hundley, Cueto lead Giants past Diamondbacks

Godley was charged with five earned runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out five with three walks.

Arizona was charged with four errors for the game.

"It was a very good celebration last night. I'm not totally surprised by the day today, to be totally honest with you," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "Yesterday was such an emotional high I felt like this could have been a letdown. It was just a day where everybody was a little bit fatigued, emotionally, physically from yesterday."

The Diamondbacks fielded a lineup of reserves and recent call-ups, save for Drury and Godley. Lovullo said before the game that he would return to the regulars on Tuesday as the team looks ahead to hosting the NL wild-card game.

The entire team enthusiastically celebrated getting into the post-season late Sunday afternoon.

"Tomorrow we are going to crank it right back up, and it's business as usual," Lovullo said.

PITCHING PREPPING

Lovullo said ace Zack Greinke, Wednesday's scheduled starting pitcher, will not get the call that day as the Diamondbacks line him up to pitch the wild-card game on Oct. 4.

As for the bullpen, Lovullo plans for regular usage leading up to the wild-card game, with pitchers competing for a spot on the post-season roster.

SELLING OUT

The wild-card game sold out in an hour after tickets went on sale Monday morning.

"That was a very nice sign that we're doing things right," Lovullo said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: Manager Bruce Bochy said RHP Matt Cain, who threw a bullpen session before Monday's game, could pitch once more this season, as could Cueto, who is lined up for Sunday. ... OF Austin Slater (groin) will see a specialist about his injury. ... Reliever Josh Osich left the game after facing one batter, Jeremy Hazelbaker, who lined a single off Osich's side. Bochy said Osich was fine.

Diamondbacks: C Jeff Mathis (broken right hand) is working toward a possible comeback before the regular season ends. Mathis and Greinke have a notable rapport.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Matt Moore (6-14) is 1-1 against Tuesday's opponent, the Diamondbacks, this season.

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (14-5) looks to go to 6-0 in his last seven starts, which would include Tuesday's.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Jose M. Romero, The Associated Press