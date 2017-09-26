No. 2 Halep latest big name to fall in Wuhan

WUHAN, China — No. 2-ranked Simona Halep lost her opening match at the Wuhan Open, dismantled by Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 on Tuesday.

Halep received a bye into the second round. She broke Kasatkina early but the Russian dominated thereafter.

It was Kasatkina's third win over a top-five player, after two wins over then-No. 1 Angelique Kerber this year.

"The game was much more difficult than the score is," Kasatkina said.