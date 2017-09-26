Aaron Hicks activated from disabled list by Yankees

NEW YORK — Aaron Hicks has been activated from the disabled list by the playoff-bound New York Yankees after his second lengthy injury layoff this season.

The move was announced before Tuesday night's series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Hicks, who turns 28 next week, strained his right oblique muscle during a checked swing against Texas on June 25 and did not return until Aug. 10. He strained his left oblique at Boston on Sept. 2 when he reached up to make a running catch on the warning track to a drive by Hanley Ramirez to centre.

In his second season with the Yankees, Hicks is hitting .265 with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs. He had six at-bats Monday during a simulated game at the Yankees minor league complex in Tampa, Florida.