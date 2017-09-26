AP source: Wade to sign with Cavaliers, reunite with LeBron

CLEVELAND — A person familiar with the situation says Dwyane Wade has decided to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The person says the 12-time All-Star is expected to clear waivers on Wednesday and then join the Cavs. The person spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be completed until Wade goes through the waiver process.

In Cleveland, Wade will be reunited with close friend and former Miami teammate LeBron James. The pair won two NBA titles together during four seasons with the Heat and will now chase one with the Cavs, who have been revamped after losing to Golden State in last season's Finals.

On Monday, James said he would "love" to again with Wade.