Bengals offence has new look, familiar 2nd-half problems

CINCINNATI — Joe Mixon moved into the role of featured running back, carrying more times than in the first two games combined. A.J. Green became a go-to receiver again, with as many catches as in his first two games.

The Bengals offence had a very different look in Bill Lazor's first time calling plays, but ran into a familiar problem in the second half. It couldn't move the ball when it needed to, setting up a 27-24 overtime loss in Green Bay on Sunday.

With that, the Bengals (0-3) fell into a deep hole from which they've never recovered in previous seasons. They lost their first three games to start a season 13 other times and never managed as much as a winning record. A loss on Sunday against the 0-3 Browns would render their season a waste already.

Lazor thinks things will go more smoothly in his second game as offensive co-ordinator. The staff is still adjusting to the changes since Ken Zampese was fired as co-ordinator after an 0-2 start that included no touchdowns from the offence.

"It won't feel like a normal process yet," Lazor said. "Maybe next week will. It will be different in some ways because some of the things won't have to be brand new for us as a staff. I think the players will be fine."

Lazor was the offensive co-ordinator in Miami for two years before coming to Cincinnati as the quarterbacks coach. Zampese was fired because the offence never got into a flow and his top players weren't getting involved as much as in the past. Lazor changed that part right away.

Green had 10 catches — matching his total for the first two games combined — in Green Bay. Mixon, a second-round pick, was given the lead role in the running game after Zampese had shared it equally among three running backs without getting a good result.

"I think the guys who have proven before that they can be successful and help you win games, you've got to rely on them to do it," Lazor said. "A guy like Joe, we all expected he would start to rise to that."

Lazor's most important job was to get Andy Dalton settled down. The quarterback was under constant pressure the first two games behind an inexperienced offensive line and had five turnovers with no touchdown passes. Dalton was 21 of 27 for 212 yards with a pair of touchdowns, no turnovers and a 124.1 passer rating in Green Bay, a significant improvement.

Dalton is adjusting to a different approach from a new co-ordinator.