NFL anthem protests evolve past Kaepernick's original intent

Trump has rallied those to his side who are less interested in athletes' opinions than a perceived lack of patriotism. The American Legion has called the protests and protesters "misguided and ungrateful."

"It wasn't political when it was written and it shouldn't be political today," American Legion National Commander Denise H. Rohan said Monday. "Having a right to do something does not make it the right thing to do."

Fans are also noting the mixed messages.

"The original issue was police brutality," said Myles Conley, 42, a sales consultant from Atlanta. "The issue has moved past police brutality. Now it's ... racism in the NFL."

Conley said fans watch the NFL for entertainment and "now it's turning into an activists' platform," referring to domestic violence, player safety, race and other issues.

"All of these issues the NFL is making part of their program," he said. "No one wants to hear that."

Protesters have supporters as well, including NAACP President Derrick Johnson. "This isn't about football; it's about freedom," Johnson said Monday. "It's about the ability of Americans to utilize their constitutional rights without punitive actions from their employers."

It's unclear whether — or how — the momentum will continue. On Monday, Jackson called for a boycott of the NFL — some African-Americans have been doing that since the start of the season earlier this month — and picketing at pro football stadiums.

Some want the original intent of the protests to become the focus again.

Congressional Black Caucus chair Cedric Richmond noted that while some NFL owners, coaches and officials put out statements rebuking Trump, they didn't include why players originally felt the need to protest.

"They are taking a knee to protest police officers who kill unarmed African-Americans — men and women, adults and children, parents and grandparents - with impunity," the Democrat from Louisiana said. "They are taking a knee to protest a justice system that says that being black is enough reason for a police officer to fear for his or her life."

Jozen Cummings, a columnist at VerySmartBrothas.com, wrote in a column Monday that the #TakeTheKnee movement has evolved into an "all-lives-matteresque, watered-down version of NFL players and owners against Trump."

"Kaepernick's cause got distorted into a protest about flags and against Trump when it was never intended to be against anybody," Cummings wrote. "It was for people of colour."

Miles said that while the support has taken various forms, people are leveraging their platforms to keep issues of systemic racism top of mind.

"Folks are elevating the conversation," Miles said. "It's all connected, and there's a long list of things that have been going on. This is about recognizing that the responsibility is on all of us and there a role for all of us to play."

