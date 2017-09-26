Tennessee knows it needs more energy to beat No. 7 Georgia

Georgia coach Kirby Smart expects a much different Neyland Stadium atmosphere this week with Tennessee seeking to beat the Bulldogs for a third straight year.

"It's loud, loud, loud," Smart said. "They're right on top of you, and they've got two people in every one seat. You know that. It's loud. It's tough."

Georgia is heading into Knoxville as an eight-point favourite, even though none of the last five games in this series has been decided by more than seven points. The point spread reveals how the Bulldogs enter this game on a roll while Tennessee has looked out of sorts.

Tennessee didn't play particularly well against Florida, though the Vols showed their grit by erasing a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. The Vols never trailed against UMass but couldn't put away an opponent that seemed overmatched on paper.

"I don't know exactly what the cause was, other than we just need to have more energy from the start," quarterback Quinten Dormady said.

Offensive tackle Brett Kendrick said an energy boost could come from the sideline. Kendrick said it would be "huge" to have more of Tennessee's injured players on the sidelines encouraging them.

Tennessee's already suffered numerous injuries to top players this year, and some of the injured guys weren't on the sidelines for the UMass game. For example, Jones noted that injured wide receiver Jauan Jennings doesn't like being on the sideline while hurt because he's so competitive and eager to play.

Jones quipped that "knowing Jauan, I'd be afraid he'd run out on the field regardless and want to play."

"I think we'll start seeing some of them back on the sidelines," Kendrick said of the injured players. "That's something we need to take care of inside the team, I guess. Obviously senior leaders and just older guys in general out there can kind of show the younger guys what it's supposed to look like and how the sidelines are supposed to look."

By Steve Megargee, The Associated Press