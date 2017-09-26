Misfiring Liverpool held to 1-1 draw by Spartak Moscow

When Mane was substituted for Sturridge, Liverpool's game lost much of its creative spark in attack. Liverpool pushed forward in the final minutes, but was rewarded only with a series of near misses.

Sturridge got in behind the defence in the 90th but scooped the ball over, while Salah's fierce header six minutes into injury time was denied by substitute goalkeeper Alexander Selikhov's quick reaction.

Spartak displayed a giant banner before the game that read "Win or Die," but coach Massimo Carrera always seemed ready to settle for a draw. The fans and players celebrated the draw as if it were a victory.

With the Russian champion playing very deep with five defenders, Fernando's goal was very much against the run of play.

There were few other chances for the hosts, though full-back Andrei Yeshchenko forced a save from Loris Karius with a hard shot from the edge of the box in the second half.

Spartak had to play the last 25 minutes with second-choice goalkeeper Selikhov after Liverpool's Salah collided with Rebrov when chasing a pass from Mane.

Rebrov tried to play on but was soon stretchered off with an ice pack on his shin and his face grimaced with pain.

Spartak president Leonid Fedun told Russian media it "really looks like" Rebrov snapped a cruciate ligament in his knee. If confirmed, the injury could potentially rule him out for the season.

Meanwhile, Spartak looks set for more UEFA punishment after its fans displayed a banner reading "UEFA mafia" and set off smoke bombs.

They were protesting UEFA's decision to punish Spartak for a flare fired at the referee during the club's previous Champions League fixture.

Sevilla went clear at the top after beating Slovenian side Maribor 3-0 in Tuesday's other Group E game.

__

More AP Champions League coverage: —https://apnews.com/tag/ChampionsLeague

By James Ellingworth, The Associated Press