Besiktas stays perfect with 2-0 win over Leipzig

ISTANBUL — Besiktas stayed perfect with a 2-0 win over Leipzig in the Champions League with first-half goals from Ryan Babel and Talisca on Tuesday.

The Turkish side has six points from two games in Group G, three more than Porto, with last year's semifinalist Monaco and Leipzig on one point.

Porto won 3-0 at Monaco in the group's other match.

Besiktas had never beaten German opponents in seven previous attempts in European matches.