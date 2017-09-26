Thunder GM Presti evolves, surrounds Westbrook with stars

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sam Presti has evolved with the times.

Oklahoma City's general manager is perhaps best known for drafting Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Over the years, instead of adding big-name free agents and making blockbuster trades, he has added relatively inexpensive players around his stars and built through the draft.

His plans have mostly worked. The Thunder have played in the Western Conference Finals four times and the NBA Finals once since Presti took the job in 2007, and both Durant and Westbrook have won MVP awards.

Not everything has been rosy. Presti couldn't work out a contract extension with Harden in 2012. And last year, Durant left Oklahoma City for Golden State. Durant recently criticized Thunder management for failing to put the right players around him to compete for a title.

In a perfectly timed move, Presti shook the NBA by trading for 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony. The Thunder already had traded for four-time All-Star Paul George in the off-season. With the addition of the kind of talent Durant so desperately wanted in Oklahoma City, it appears Presti has turned over a new leaf. The man who always has focused on the process has shifted gears and built a super team in a matter of months.

Last Friday, a day before reports of the Anthony deal got out, Presti talked about how the league had changed.

"The league is in transition, but that's what happens all the time," Presti said. "The league is always changing. The rules are always changing. There's so many different dynamics and forces at work that drive a lot of these different things. All I can tell you is the way we've always looked at it is, our job is to take the circumstances, try to understand them the best we can, and try to work as hard as we can to put the team in position to have a chance to contend and a chance to continue to grow."

None of the Thunder stars responded to Durant's criticism directly, but George made a point to thank Oklahoma City's front office for putting the stars together. Whatever commitment Durant felt the Thunder lacked in the past, it has shown it in the present.

"The front office is that active in the summer and free agency, and not only acquiring players, but acquiring superstar players — it says a lot about the front office, it says a lot to Russ they're committed to bringing guys and putting guys around him that is going to give them the best chance to win," George said. "That's what you want to see out of the front office."

George said it's necessary in today's NBA to have multiple superstars to win at the highest level. Westbrook won the league MVP award last season, but had just one playoff win.