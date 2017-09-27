LEADING OFF: Cubs, Twins try to clinch; Altuve at 199 hits

A look at what's happening all around the majors today:

TRY AGAIN

Coming off a loss Tuesday night, the World Series champion Cubs make their second attempt at clinching a second straight NL Central title when veteran John Lackey (11-11, 4.67 ERA) pitches in St. Louis. The rival Cardinals, who are 2 1/2 games behind Colorado for the second NL wild card, counter with Michael Wacha (12-8, 4.00) as they try to prevent Chicago from celebrating on their home turf.

TEAM TURNAROUND

After going 59-103 last year, the worst record in the majors, the Twins (83-74) are on the cusp of grabbing the final American League playoff spot. They can wrap up the second wild card and their first post-season berth since 2010 with a win at Cleveland or an Angels loss to the White Sox in Chicago. Minnesota, which has won five in a row, will start rookie left-hander Adalberto Mejia (4-6, 4.48 ERA) against the AL Central champion Indians, who are one game ahead of Houston for home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs. The surprising Twins are the 13th team in big league history, and first since the 2009 Seattle Mariners, to go from 100-plus losses to a winning record the following season.

LOOKING AHEAD

Luis Severino (13-6, 3.03 ERA) gets a post-season tuneup for the Yankees when he starts against Tampa Bay with an eye toward his potential assignment in the AL wild-card game. New York still hopes to chase down first-place Boston in the AL East, but is likely to host Minnesota in the one-game playoff next Tuesday night. Severino has allowed one run or none in nine of 13 starts since the All-Star break, going 8-2 with a 2.34 ERA. He will face the Rays on six days' rest.

LITTLE BIG MAN

AL West champion Houston hopes to have Jose Altuve back in the lineup at Texas after the All-Star second baseman didn't start Tuesday night. Altuve, a leading contender for AL MVP, was hit by a 95 mph fastball Monday and left the game. The team said X-rays were negative and he had a bruised left forearm. Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday the 5-foot-6 Altuve was fine, just sore. Altuve leads the majors with a .348 batting average and needs one hit to reach 200 for the fourth straight season.