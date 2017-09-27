LEADING OFF: Severino tunes up, Altuve at 199 hits

A look at what's happening all around the majors Wednesday:

LOOKING AHEAD

Luis Severino (13-6, 3.03 ERA) gets a post-season tuneup for the Yankees when he starts against Tampa Bay with an eye toward his potential assignment in the AL wild-card game. New York still hopes to chase down first-place Boston in the AL East, but is likely to host Minnesota in the one-game playoff next Tuesday night. Severino has allowed one run or none in nine of 13 starts since the All-Star break, going 8-2 with a 2.34 ERA. He will face the Rays on six days' rest.

LITTLE BIG MAN

AL West champion Houston hopes to have Jose Altuve back in the lineup at Texas after the All-Star second baseman didn't start Tuesday night. Altuve, a leading contender for AL MVP, was hit by a 95 mph fastball Monday and left the game. The team said X-rays were negative and he had a bruised left forearm. Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday the 5-foot-6 Altuve was fine, just sore. Altuve leads the majors with a .348 batting average and needs one hit to reach 200 for the fourth straight season.

PROVE IT

A year after missing much of Cleveland's run to the World Series because of an injury, Danny Salazar is trying to show he's even worth a post-season roster spot. The right-hander has been in and out of the rotation lately, and he's allowed five runs in 3 1/3 innings over his past two starts. He'll get a chance to find a rhythm in a start against Minnesota.

POSTSEASON PREP

A couple playoff-bound pitchers get their final tuneups before long layoffs. Houston right-hander Justin Verlander tries to win his fifth straight start in a game against Texas, while Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill (1-8, 3.50) takes a 2.45 September ERA into a start against San Diego. Both pitchers will then wait over a week to pitch in the playoffs.