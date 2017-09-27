Gonzalez homers, Dodgers rout Padres to clinch NL home field

LOS ANGELES — Adrian Gonzalez hit his third home run of an injury-plagued season and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 9-2 on Tuesday night to clinch home-field advantage throughout the National League playoffs.
Yasmani Grandal and Corey Seager each had a three-run homer for the NL West champions, who improved to 101-57. The victory, coupled with Washington's loss at Philadelphia, guaranteed the Dodgers will finish with the best record in the league.
They'll open a best-of-five Division Series at home Oct. 6 against the winner of the NL wild-card game, hosted by Arizona. The Diamondbacks' opponent has not been determined yet.
The Dodgers also moved closer to clinching home-field advantage if they reach the World Series for the first time since 1988. They are 2 1/2 games ahead of Cleveland (98-59) for the top mark in the majors.
Los Angeles has scored nine runs against the Padres in consecutive games and won three straight overall.
Hunter Renfroe hit his 25th home run for San Diego, breaking the club's rookie record set by Nate Colbert in 1969.
Wood (16-3) needed just six pitches to get through the first inning. He pitched well until the fifth, when he allowed solo homers by Renfroe and Christian Villanueva.
Villanueva's drive to right field was ruled a home run after a replay review determined there was fan interference.
Aside from the home runs, Wood was in command yet again. He gave up two runs and eight hits in six innings, striking out one and issuing an intentional walk.
Wood and teammate Clayton Kershaw have combined for 34 wins this season. Kershaw will make an abbreviated start Saturday at Colorado in his final appearance before the playoffs.
By Jill Painter Lopez, The Associated Press
