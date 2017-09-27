Play like 1999: Cup-winning coach Hitchcock back with Stars

TOP LINE

Radulov, who played for Montreal last season after returning from Russia, is likely to spend a lot of time in a top line with Benn and Seguin, who have combined for 630 points (269 goals, 361 assists) over the past four seasons.

"There's some certain chemistry that you can see," Hitchcock said. "The next dynamic is to trust your work and it's a group that's learning to trust its work rather than skill. When they do that, they have a chance to be very dynamic."

IN NET

Kari Lehtonen and Antti Niemi both won 25 regular-season games during the 2015-16 season, but the Stars last season had a 3.17 goals-against average that ranked 29th in the NHL. Lehtonen is Bishop's primary backup and Niemi is in Pittsburgh after Dallas bought out the final year of his contract.

MAKE HIS MARK

Forward Mattias Janmark missed all of last season because of an unusual knee injury, a joint disorder in which the bone underneath the cartilage dies because of reduced blood flow. Nill has said the Stars missed Janmark "as much as anyone last season." The 24-year-old Janmark had 15 goals and 14 assists as an NHL rookie in 2015-16.

HITCH MARKS

When Dallas fired Hitchcock in January 2002, he had won 277 of his 503 games over parts of seven seasons in his first NHL head-coaching job. Hitchcock later coached the Philadelphia Flyers (2002-06), Columbus Blue Jackets (2006-10) and St. Louis (2011-17). The Blues made the playoffs five times under the 65-year-old Hitchcock, who was fired Feb. 1, cutting short what was already going to be his last season in St. Louis. With 781 regular-season victories, he is one shy of tying for third on the all-time list.

NEVER REALLY A KNIGHT

Methot said he never planned to leave Ottawa, but after five seasons with the Senators was selected by Vegas in the expansion draft. The Golden Knights then traded him to the Stars for a goaltender drafted in June and a second-round pick in 2020.

"I'm really happy to end up in Dallas," Methot said. "The management has done a nice job building a team that can win now."

By Stephen Hawkins, The Associated Press