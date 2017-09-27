England wins toss, will bowl against West Indies in 4th ODI

LONDON — England won the toss and will bowl first against West Indies in the fourth one-day international at the Oval on Wednesday.

England, leading 2-0 in the five-game contest, will attempt to concentrate on sealing series victory after a turbulent few days following the arrest of allrounder Ben Stokes.

Stokes was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm on a night out following England's win in the third one-dayer in Bristol. Stokes was released without charge but is under investigation.

Stokes and Alex Hales, who was with Stokes and is helping police with their investigation, are both missing for England for the fourth ODI. They were replaced by Sam Billings and Jason Roy. England made a third change, with Jake Ball coming in for David Willey in the seam bowling attack.