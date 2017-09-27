It was 'Poor Picks' instead of Pro Picks last week

No. 17 (tie) Los Angeles Rams (plus 7 1-2) at No. 5 Dallas

Rams seem to be putting together nice offence. We already know Dallas has one of those.

BEST BET: COWBOYS, 30-19

No. 11 Tennessee (minus 2) at No. 21 Houston

It's early, but Texans loss would be very damaging in division.

UPSET SPECIAL: TEXANS, 20-17

No. 24 New Orleans (minus 3) vs. No. 22 Miami at London

Rebound time for Dolphins after that New Jersey fiasco.

DOLPHINS, 23-21

No. 9 Pittsburgh (minus 2 1-2) at No. 14 Baltimore

Best rivalry in football, nasty and physical, but clean.

STEELERS, 20-13

No. 6 (tie) Oakland (plus 2 1-2) at No. 6 (tie) Denver

Both teams come off offensive stinkers.

RAIDERS, 26-21

No. 17 (tie) Carolina (plus 8) at No. 3 New England

Both teams come off defensive stinkers.

PATRIOTS, 36-23

No. 13 Washington (plus 7) at No. 1 Kansas City, Monday night

Redskins might be better than we thought, can prove a lot here.

CHIEFS, 24-23

No. 15 Jacksonville (minus 3 1-2) at No. 29 New York Jets

Road favourites destroyed us last week. We barely learned a lesson.

JAGUARS, 19-17

No. 19 Buffalo (plus 7 1-2) at No. 2 Atlanta

Falcons have escaped twice on road, but routed Green Bay at home.

FALCONS, 22-16

No. 26 New York Giants (plus 5) at No. 20 Tampa Bay

Just a feeling Giants aren't bad enough to be 0-4.

GIANTS, 17-13

No. 12 Philadelphia (pick-em) at No. 27 (tie) Los Angeles Chargers

Just a feeling Chargers aren't bad enough to be 0-4.

CHARGERS, 27-23

No. 27 Cincinnati (minus 3) at No. 32 Cleveland

Just a feeling Bengals aren't bad enough to be 0-4.

BENGALS, 21-20

No. 31 San Francisco (plus 7) at No. 23 Arizona

Just a feeling ... oh, never mind.

CARDINALS, 20-16

No. 30 Indianapolis (plus 13) at No. 16 Seattle

Until Andrew Luck is behind centre, staying away from Colts doing anything special.

SEAHAWKS, 22-6

No. 6 (tie) Detroit (no line) at No. 10 Minnesota

Really like what we have seen from Lions thus far.

LIONS, 24-20

___

2017 RECORD:

Last week: Against spread (5-9-1). Straight up (8-8)

Season Totals: Against spread (18-27-1). Straight up: (29-18)

Best Bet: 2-1 against spread, 2-1 straight up.

Upset special: 3-0 against spread, 3-0 straight up

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Barry Wilner, The Associated Press