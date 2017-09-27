Sailors and soldiers to recreate World War I baseball game

"What Admiral Sims was trying to say is, 'We're not Irish, we're not German. We're nothing other than simply American, and baseball is the quintessential American game,'" Kohnen said. "He's trying to demonstrate the unique American identity."

The league grew beyond Ireland. Canadian, Japanese, Italian and French forces fielded teams too, Kohnen said. King George V watched the Navy triumph in the Army versus Navy World Series on July 4, 1918, in London. He even signed a baseball.

Nathaniel Sims, a Boston physician, said he didn't understand the significance of the games when he donated the materials. He said he thought sailors and soldiers should be "out there at war."

"It's David's contribution to recognize this was part of the diplomatic role of a senior military person, to make sure ethnic, political or any other tensions don't sap the effectiveness of the war effort," he said.

William Sims was president of the war college when he went to Europe.

"There's no way we can understand World War I unless we first consider the history of it in all respects," Kohnen said. "Baseball is part of the story of the American experience during the First World War."

The Rhode Island World War I Centennial Commission plans to rededicate the field where the Friday game is being played, Cardines Field, in honour of Bernardo Cardines. Cardines was an Italian immigrant from Newport who fought and died in WWI.

The game is free and open to the public. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

By Jennifer McDermott, The Associated Press