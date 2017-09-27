Giants pitcher Matt Cain to retire after Saturday start

PHOENIX — San Francisco pitcher Matt Cain says he'll retire after his start at home on Saturday against San Diego.

The 32-year-old Cain informed teammates of his decision in a closed meeting before Wednesday's game at Chase Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Cain pitched the first perfect game in Giants history in 2012.

Cain, 3-11 this season, made his big-league debut with the Giants in 2005. He pitched in two of the Giants' three winning World Series appearances since 2010. The right-hander has a career record of 104-118 with a 3.69 ERA.

The three-time All-Star is nearing the end of his contract with the Giants, who have an option for one more season.

"His play on the field and community service exemplifies what a true big leaguer should be and he will definitely be missed," Giants President and CEO Larry Baer said in a statement. "On behalf of the Giants, I congratulate Matt on an outstanding career and wish him and his family all the best. He'll forever be a Giant."

Before the bottom of the first inning on Wednesday, the crowd at Chase Field was informed of Cain's retirement in a public address announcement. He doffed his cap to the fans and the Diamondbacks dugout in appreciation of the gesture.

