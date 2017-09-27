Pominville eager to help Sabres bring back buzz in Buffalo

"We're a talented team but we need structure, we need a lot of things that were lacking the last couple of years," Lehner said. "I feel like the new coaching staff here and the new direction we're taking is very positive."

MOTIVATED EICHEL

Eichel has plenty of motivation . The No. 2 pick of the 2015 draft referred to his past two seasons as "mediocre," even though he led the Sabres with 24 goals as a rookie and had a team-best 57 points last year despite missing the first 21 games with a sprained left ankle. At 20, Eichel's eager to take on a larger leadership role.

He's also driven to produce while entering the final year of his rookie contract. The two sides have discussed an NHL-maximum eight-year deal but have yet to settle on its value.

BLUE LINE SHUFFLE

The most dramatic moves Botterill made this off-season was restocking Buffalo's blue line with the additions of Scandella, Nathan Beaulieu (in trade with Montreal) and Victor Antipin (who made the jump to the NHL after playing in his native Russia). They're puck-moving defencemen who are expected to fit the up-tempo, puck-moving system similar to the one Housley employed during his four seasons as an assistant coach in Nashville.

HOMECOMINGS

Aside from Pominville, there are several other former Sabres back in Buffalo.

Housley broke into the NHL in 1982 after being selected by the Sabres with the No. 6 pick in the draft. Botterill played 36 games for the Sabres and ended his career in 2005 with Buffalo's American Hockey League affiliate in Rochester. And Botterill, who spent the past decade working up the ranks in Pittsburgh, also hired his former Rochester teammate Chris Taylor to coach the AHL team.

OKPOSO OK

Forward Kyle Okposo returns having fully recovered from concussion-related symptoms which nearly derailed his career in March. Okposo was Buffalo's prized free-agent addition in the summer of 2016, and quickly emerged as a locker room leader while also contributing 19 goals and 45 points in 65 games.

"There were some times where I know we all thought in that room that we could be better," Okposo said. "We need to mature as a team."

INCONSISTENCIES

A three-game winning streak vaulted the Sabres into playoff contention just before their five-day bye break in mid-February. Then they tumbled down the standings by going 2-8-2 over the next 12 games. Buffalo hasn't won four consecutive games since a 4-0 streak from Dec. 9-15, 2014.

