Potential quarterback dilemmas could shake up SEC race

Although the likelihood of improved SEC quarterback play was a major preseason topic, the uncertainty shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

Florida didn't name a starter until just before the season and Tennessee didn't announce its starter until Quinten Dormady actually took the Volunteers' first snap. While 2016 SEC offensive player of the year Jalen Hurts returned for top-ranked Alabama, some of the SEC's more experienced quarterbacks play for weaker teams.

The SEC quarterback with the most career starts is Drew Lock at Missouri (1-3), which has allowed a league-high 40 points per game. The only other SEC team with a losing record is Arkansas (1-2), which also has a returning starter at quarterback in Austin Allen. The SEC leader in passing yards and efficiency is Shea Patterson at Mississippi.

But other schools that had high preseason hopes are still figuring out their quarterback situations.

No. 25 LSU briefly rested Danny Etling last week and played freshman Myles Brennan for three series in the second half of a victory over Syracuse . Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said he just wanted to give Brennan some reps and added that "obviously Danny is our starting quarterback."

At Tennessee, Dormady has started Tennessee's first four games but was pulled in favour of Jarrett Guarantano in the second half of a 17-13 victory over Massachusetts last week.

Tennessee coach Butch Jones said the team needed a spark and he wanted to give Guarantano meaningful snaps. Dormady returned after Tennessee couldn't move the ball in Guarantano's three series.

"I'm just here to win games," said Dormady, who remains atop Tennessee's depth chart. "Whatever the coaches think is best, we'll go with that."

Tennessee's quarterback usage surprises McElroy.

"The fact that Jarrett Guarantano is playing at all is shocking to me," McElroy said. "Dormady, he hasn't been an All-America candidate, but he certainly hasn't been bad given he hasn't played a lot. Guarantano shouldn't be playing, in my opinion. He's not as good as Dormady to this point, and it's proven itself on the field."

Tennessee next faces Georgia, which is staring at its own quarterback dilemma.

At this point, it's a good problem for Smart to have as the Bulldogs contend for an SEC title. It could become more of a distraction down the road.

"If in fact adversity were to arise and they were to lose a game they probably shouldn't, that's when it becomes an issue," McElroy said. "Adversity and problems arise solely when you have a loss. Seldom is anybody questioning or worried or upset after a win."

___

AP Sports Writers Pete Iacobelli, Brett Martel and Charles Odum contributed to this report.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Steve Megargee, The Associated Press