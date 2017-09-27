Quarterback David Cornwell leaves Nevada program

RENO, Nev. — Nevada quarterback David Cornwell, a transfer from Alabama, has left the Wolf Pack.

Cornwell was the first player to commit to first-year Nevada coach Jay Norvell last December and he entered fall training camp as the starter.

But Cornwell didn't make his debut for the Wolf Pack (0-4) until Saturday's 45-7 loss at Washington State.

Nevada spokesman Chad Hartley confirmed in a statement that Cornwell has left the team and asked for his release from the program. Hartley says the school appreciates his contributions and wishes him the best moving forward.