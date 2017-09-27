Nashville wants better playoff seed this year for Cup chase

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators believe they learned a couple of important lessons in reaching the first Stanley Cup final in the franchise's history.

Play at home as much as possible.

As the second wild-card team in the West, the Predators lost only once on home ice while winning the Western Conference, and their second loss in Nashville came in a painful Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final . Every game was a sellout with thousands piled outside watching on outdoor TV screens for some of the biggest parties Music City had ever seen.

Starting even one playoff series at home could be the boost that helps them hoist the Stanley Cup next June, so a higher seed is the first goal as the Predators open their first season as defending conference champs.

"That's something as a group we have to remember," centre Ryan Johansen said. "We had to scratch and claw all year to get ourselves into the playoffs and how difficult that was. It's easy to forget. 'Oh, we played in the finals, we're one of the best teams.' But that's not the case."

The Predators can help their goal of a better seed with a better start. They went 2-5-1 in October last season before finishing fourth in the Central Division with 94 points. Goaltender Pekka Rinne says they can't assume they can pick up where they left off in June.

"Obviously, we're going to try to carry that momentum at the start of the season, but we really can't think that we played in the finals, so automatically now we are more ready to play or something like that," Rinne said. "We got to prove that again and really have to bear down in the beginning of the season and hopefully get off to a good start."

Here are some things to know about the Predators who open the season Oct. 5 at Boston:

JOHANSEN'S CONTRACT: General manager David Poile gave Johansen the biggest contract ever handed out by the Predators with an eight-year, $64 million deal in July . Johansen tied for the team lead last season with 61 points, and he played even better in the post-season with 13 points in 14 games until being sidelined by acute compartment syndrome in his left thigh.