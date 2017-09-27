Suspended Florida DL Smith faces 4 more felony complaints

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Suspended Florida defensive lineman Jordan Smith is facing four more felony complaints.

According to Alachua County court records, the Gainesville Police Department filed four sworn complaints against Smith on Wednesday. Police say Smith used the credit card of a Virginia man to pay $1,007.82 for his Gainesville apartment. Smith faces two fraud charges and two grand theft larceny charges.

A redshirt freshman from Lithonia, Georgia, Smith is one of nine players involved in the credit card scandal. University of Florida police say Smith used the same card to deposit $800 into his campus bookstore debit account. Smith faces 18 felony complaints in that related case.

The nine remain indefinitely suspended from the team while the State Attorney's Office reviews the case and weighs formal charges.