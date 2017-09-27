Jets' Forte has turf toe, could miss game vs. Jaguars

"He could be ready by the end of the week," Bowles said. "It could take another week. It depends on how he feels. We'll see."

Forte has been one of the NFL's best receivers out of the backfield during his career. Cadet could potentially replace Forte in that role.

"He's a good receiver out of the backfield," Bowles said. "He can run the ball, he's very good on third downs, he's a change-of-pace back and he could return kicks."

Forte isn't the only big name on the Jets dealing with an injury. Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson has a Grade I sprain of the AC joint in his left shoulder, and it's something he might have to deal with all season.

"Yeah, probably, most likely, but that's football," Wilkerson said. "That comes with the business. I have to take care of it each and every day and hope it feels good on Sunday."

Wilkerson sat out practice Wednesday and has gotten off to a quiet start this season. He has just nine tackles and no sacks or quarterback hurries.

Still, Wilkerson refuses to use the shoulder injury as an excuse for a lack of production.

"I'll be all right," he said. "I'm not frustrated."

When asked if he has considered resting for a week to heal, Wilkerson said: "Yeah, the bye week." The Jets have off during Week 11.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams is also off to a slow start with no sacks as he deals with a bone bruise in his left wrist. Last week, Williams acknowledged that it's something he might have to play through all season. He was limited at practice Wednesday.

"It's going to be delicate," Bowles said. "We've got to understand when he's in a lot of pain, and when he's not. It's going to have to be managed every week all year, so it seems."

NOTES: WR Charone Peake was placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain to make room for Cadet, but Bowles said he's a candidate to return from IR later this season. ... DE Kony Ealy (excused), TE Jordan Leggett (knee), LB Josh Martin (ankle) and RT Brandon Shell (shoulder) all didn't practice. If Shell can't play, Brent Qvale and Ben Ijalana would be candidates to start in his place. ... TE Eric Tomlinson (elbow) and RG Brian Winters (abdomen) were limited. Both missed the game against Miami. ... Bowles and several players said they have not yet discussed how they will handle the national anthem on Sunday. The entire team, including acting owner Christopher Johnson, stood on the sideline with their arms linked together. ... S Terrence Brooks, acquired from Philadelphia for Dexter McDougle during the preseason, was selected as the AFC defensive player of the year after he had two interceptions against the Dolphins.

By Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press