Harrison lifts NYC in 1-0 win over Impact

"We weren't able to match their intensity," said Biello. "They got back behind the ball. They were able to close us down and win back balls. In the end we looked so tired. We looked like we were struggling the whole game."

New York City's Jack Harrison sank the Impact in the 29th minute by scoring his 10th goal of the season. The 20-year-old fired a bouncing ball past Bush into the top corner of the net from a tricky angle.

Harrison got the play going seconds before when he connected with Rodney Wallace for a one-two pass. Blown coverage by defender Victor Cabrera gave Harrison enough time to steady himself before firing on goal.

The Impact (11-14-6), who are 1-6-0 in their last seven games, were shut out for the second straight contest. Biello's men have also lost four consecutive home games for the first time in franchise history.

"Our play was all over the place," said captain Patrice Bernier, who plans to retire at the end of the season. "We lacked execution and cohesion. There's no acceptable way to lose but we were at home. There are certain things you need to show at home. Now there's nothing. It's just lifeless."

NYCFC improved to 6-6-3 on the road this season. Only Toronto has more wins (seven) away from home.

The victory kept New York's slim hopes of winning the league's Supporters' Shield for best club in MLS alive. NYCFC (16-8-7) is seven points behind league-leaders Toronto FC with three games remaining.

"It is important for us to build on this momentum and play well," said NYCFC coach Patrick Vieira. "We created a lot of chances. But we only scored one goal and that's our problem this season. We have to be more ruthless in front of goal. We have to finish games much earlier."

New York City FC are 2-1-3 in their last six games, scoring just five goals over that stretch.

Notes: Defender Kyle Fisher, who missed the last four games with a hamstring injury, was in the starting lineup for Montreal. … The Impact play their fourth game in 11 days on Saturday when they travel to Colorado to face the Rapids. … Midfielder Blerim Dzemaili will miss next game due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

By Kelsey Patterson, The Canadian Press