Byfuglien leads Jets in win over Senators

WINNIPEG — Dustin Byfuglien had a goal and two assists and Bryan Little scored twice as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-3 in pre-season action Wednesday.

Jets forward Marko Dano broke the 3-3 tie on a two-on-one with Nic Petan, sending a high shot over goalie Mike Condon's stick side at 13:12 of the third period.

Little had an empty-netter with five seconds left in the game after he tied it 3-3 with Winnipeg's third power-play goal of the game at 8:33 of the third.

Senators defenceman Johnny Oduya was off for his third penalty of the game when Little whiffed on a shot in the high slot and then got the puck back on his stick and fired it high past a screened Condon.