All Blacks recall Fifita for Argentina clash

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Flanker Vaea Fifita, who sparked New Zealand's home win over Argentina in this season's Rugby Championship, has been recalled to the All Blacks' starting lineup for Saturday's return match in Buenos Aires.

New Zealand was trailing Argentina after 54 minutes at New Plymouth earlier this month until Fifita scored a brilliant solo try which helped spur a 39-22 All Blacks win.

Fifita will play in a new-look back row, anchored by skipper Kieran Read, in which opensider Matt Todd will play his first test of the season.

Scott Barrett and Luke Romano were named in an all-new second row on Thursday and winger Waisake Naholo will play only his second test of the season after sustaining a concussion in the second test against the British and Irish Lions.

Crusaders utility David Havili, who can cover fullback, winger and midfield, is likely to make his test debut off the bench.

Beauden Barrett will start at flyhalf after initially being left out of the All Blacks' squad for the match. The New Zealand selectors intended to rest six front-line players — Barrett, centre Ryan Crotty, locks Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick and flankers Sam Cane and Liam Squire — because of their high workload this season.

Barrett was recalled when Lima Sopoaga was forced to drop out of the squad because of the impending birth of his first child.

Barrett will play beside inside centre Sonny Bill Williams, who continues to be picked despite poor form.

The team named by the All Blacks selectors for Saturday's match is a weak one and has led to accusations of disrespect towards Argentinian rugby. The Pumas have yet to beat the All Blacks in 29 tests but frightened them in their most-recent meeting. It was thought a stronger lineup would be selected to face a team which is always tough on its home ground.

New Zealand is relying on a sound preparation to help it overcome Argentina's challenge on Saturday.